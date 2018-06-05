Three teenagers arrested in Piotr Krowka murder probe

Three teenagers have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Piotr Krowka in Maghera in April.
Detective Inspector Ashley Wright said: "The body of 36 year old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was discovered in a derelict property on the Glen Road on Tuesday 3 April.
"Three youths, aged between 16 and 17 years old were detained in the Maghera area earlier today on suspicion of withholding information.
"Two have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service while the other remains in police custody this afternoon assisting us with our enquiries."