Three vehicle crash near Portadown

Police are at the scene of a three vehicle collision near Portadown this afternoon.

It is understood there was a collision between a VW Golf, a Mercedes and a lorry on the Armagh Road shortly after 2.15pm.

A three vehicle crash on the Armagh Road, Portadown

A PSNI spokesperson said there were reports of ‘minor injuries’ but that no one had been taken to hospital.

Local DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, who came across the crash, said he hoped no one was hurt.

He said air bags had been deployed and police were attending.

“I just passed it and the police were there. I hope no one was hurt.”