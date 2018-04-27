Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story set for Belfast

The award-winning Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story is coming to Northern Ireland.

This electrifying winner of the prestigious Broadway Baby ‘Bobby’ award has been captivating audiences since 2003.

Set in Chicago in 1924, this is the shocking true story of two so-called ‘thrill killers’, who kidnapped and murdered a 14-year-old boy in their desire to commit the perfect crime. An obsessive relationship which exploded into violence and, with the eyes of the world on their trial, they narrowly escaped the death penalty. Following universal acclaim at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and with a host of 5-star reviews and substantial critical and audience praise, the smash hit musical heads to Korea prior to a UK tour.

It will be performed at the Theatre At The Mill in Newtownabbey on Friday June 8 at 8pm, and the Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre on Saturday June 9.

Tickets are priced £14, and can be obtained by contacting the venues directly.

The show is recommended for children aged 12 and over only.