Thunder snow heading towards NI

The Met Office has issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The most recent warning is the second to be issued by the Met Office for the Province in the last 24 hours.

The warning is valid until 10:00am on Wednesday.

"Further showers of snow, sleet and hail will affect western parts of the UK, these frequent in western Scotland and the north of Northern Ireland, where thunder is also possible.

"One to three centimetres of snow may accumulate at low levels inland, and perhaps five to 10 centimetres on hills above 200m.

"Showers will gradually fade overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with icy stretches developing as skies clear, particularly where earlier snow has partly melted. As is usually the case with showers, some places will miss them, while some coastal fringes may see rain or hail."