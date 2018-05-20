Ticket holder comes forward to claim £21 million lotto jackpot

A ticket holder has come forward to claim the £21 million lottery jackpot won a week ago, Camelot said.

The National Lottery confirmed a claim had been staked for the Lotto jackpot prize won on May 12.

In the draw, a single ticket-holder won the entire £21,044,592 jackpot.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "Another amazing Lotto jackpot winner in 2018 can now start to enjoy their life-changing fortune.

"We will now look to support the winner as they take the first steps to enjoy this incredible win."

The jackpot prize will be paid out at the ticket validation appointment, which will take place when the banks are open.

There will be no information on whether an individual or syndicate won, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

The ticket-holder who banked the £21 million jackpot becomes the biggest Lotto winner of the year, pipping The Banfield Family syndicate who won £18 million in January.