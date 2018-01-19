Tinderbox on tour

Tinderbox Theatre Company will be touring Northern Ireland next month with their latest hard hitting production, The Man Whole Fell To Pieces.

This is a new comedy exploring the profound themes of mental health and suicide in Northern Ireland, which will begin at The Mac in Belfast on February 6, before heading to The Alley in Strabane on February 16, Riverside Theatre Coleraine on February 20, Cushendall Golf Club on February 21, The Craic Theatre in Coalisland on February 22 and Down Arts Centre in Downpatrick on February 23.

After taking over as artistic director of Tinderbox in 2016, Writer and Director, Patrick J. O’Reilly is proud to present this production, which he has been working on since 2011, and it is based on his own mental health experiences.

It is a physical, imaginative piece of theatre that watches the character of John fall apart, literally. The Man Who Fell to Pieces celebrates what it means to be broken.

Speaking about the production, Patrick J. O’Reilly said: “The story explores my personal struggle in dealing with depression and the immense power of the Imagination to not only deal with the complexities of life but celebrate the beauty and fragility of being human. The Man Who Fell to Pieces will inspire, entertain and most importantly shine a light on strength and hope.”