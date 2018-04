Titanic anniversary marked in Belfast

The loss of the Titanic has been marked during a poignant ceremony in Belfast.

On the anniversary of the maritime disaster, the city where the famous White Star Line vessel was built commemorated the more than 1,500 crew and passengers who lost their lives.

Belfast City Council handout photo of Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sonia Copeland lays a wreath at the Titanic Memorial to remember more than 1,500 people who perished during the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 during the Titanic Memorial Service in the grounds of Belfast City Hall

The Titanic sank in the Atlantic in the early hours of April 15 1912 after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

Relatives of some of the victims gathered at the Titanic Memorial Garden in the grounds of Belfast City Hall to pay tribute.

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Sonia Copeland laid a wreath at the memorial centrepiece of the garden.

"The tragedy of the Titanic is very close to home for the people of Belfast," she said.

Belfast City Council handout photo of Bangor woman, Alison Kerrigan, lays a rose in memory of her great, great uncle after the Titanic Memorial Service in the grounds of Belfast City Hall

"Many of our citizens were on board when she went down and are remembered by relatives who have gathered with us to mark this occasion.

"The ship was one of our finest, built by local craftsmen and was hailed across the world for her top-class design and engineering.

"The tragedy cast a cloud on our city and it says much for our resilience that we have found a way to deal with the loss, building a memorial garden and a new Titanic Quarter of which we can all be proud."

Aidan McMichael, chairman of the Titanic Society, said: "The tranquillity of the Titanic Memorial Garden at Belfast City Hall continues to offer residents and visitors alike an opportunity to unite and consider the human tragedy associated with the loss of Titanic, not just for the relatives of those who were lost but for everyone locally.

"The Belfast Titanic Society is proud to be associated with this annual Titanic commemoration in conjunction with Belfast City Council."