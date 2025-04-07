Titanic Belfast is first port of call for Lucian Freud exhibition
By Helen McGurk
Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 16:19 BST
Titanic Belfast has announced that in collaboration with the V&A it is set to host a free exhibition of the work of one of the foremost British artists of the 20th-century, Lucian Freud
Belfast will be the first port of call of the Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration exhibition as part of a global tour. The world-leading visitor attraction is the only location on the island of Ireland that the artwork is being displayed.
Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration will feature highlights from a unique collection of etchings, many of which have never been previously exhibited. The trial proofs tell the story of Freud’s long collaboration with master printer, Marc Balakjian including one of his most contemplative and psychologically rich achievements in Donegal Man (2007). The sitter for Donegal Man was Pat Doherty, chairman of Titanic Belfast, giving this exhibition a very special connection to the venue.
The pieces are on loan from the V&A, a family of museums dedicated to the power of creativity. Its mission is to champion design and creativity in all its forms, advance cultural knowledge, and inspire makers, creators and innovators everywhere. This is the first time the exhibition has ever been seen outside of London.
Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast said: “It’s an honour to announce that Titanic Belfast will be the first venue to host Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration as part of a global tour. We are thrilled to display never seen before pieces from one of the world’s most renowned artists and bring yet another reason for people to visit Belfast. The exhibition is particularly special for Titanic Belfast given its links to our chairman Pat Doherty and will be free for people to view, and we are delighted to enhance our visitor experience over the busy summer period.”
Gill Saunders, curator of the V&A’s Lucian Freud’s Etchings exhibition said: "Made over a period of 25 years, Lucian Freud’s extraordinary etchings demonstrate his developing mastery of this challenging medium. Shown together for the first time, this unique collection of trial proofs offers fascinating insights into Freud’s working process, and shows us how his achievements in print depended on his close collaboration with the master printer Marc Balakjian.”
This exhibition has been sponsored by Loftlines, Northern Ireland’s first build-to-rent development located in Titanic Quarter, following a £150m investment by Legal & General.
Adam Burney, senior fund manager, Asset Management at L&G said: “Lucian Freud’s Etchings: A Creative Collaboration celebrates artistry, collaboration and culture — values that sit at the heart of Loftlines and L&G’s vision for a vibrant new community.
“We’re proud to support this world-class exhibition alongside our closest neighbour, Titanic Belfast, and to celebrate the city’s growing cultural momentum whilst marking the beginning of the Loftlines journey which will redefine city centre living here in Belfast.”
Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration will be open to the public daily from May 1 – September 30. The free exhibition is located within the Andrews Gallery on Level 2 of Titanic Belfast, for more information go to www.titanicbelfast.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.