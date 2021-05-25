Toddler (3) flown via Air Ambulance after tragic collison
A three-year-old toddler has been flown to hospital via the NI Air Ambulance after a tragic collision near his home.
The child was injured during a collision on the Boghead Bridge Road, Aghalee on the outskirts of Lurgan at around 4pm.
The circumstances of the incident are not known at this time.
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who lives nearby, said: “It is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
