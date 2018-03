A three-year-old boy has died after he was in collision with an articulated lorry as he crossed the road on a pedestrian crossing, police said.

The boy was crossing North Street in Wareham, Dorset with his family yesterday morning when he was struck by a Sainsbury’s lorry.

Dorset Police said a 43-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and is assisting officers with their inquiries.