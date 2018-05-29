Tommy Robinson: English Defence League founder jailed

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson has been jailed for 13 months after being arrested outside Leeds Crown Court last week, court officials have confirmed.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 10 months for contempt of court and a further three months for breaching the terms of a previous suspended sentence.

He was arrested on Friday for contempt of court after using social media to broadcast details of an ongoing trial which is subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

Reporting restrictions were also placed on details of Robinson's sentence but were lifted following a legal challenge on Tuesday.

Following his arrest his supporters protested outside the gates of Downing Street, while others took to social media where they were supported by right wing sympathisers in the US.