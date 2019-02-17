Too many whites work in universities: Labour

A senior Labour figure has claimed universities are “too male and pale”.

Around 16% of academic staff with known ethnicity at UK higher education providers in 2017/18 were black and minority ethnic, according to recent figures.

The Higher Education Statistics Agency also said 114,745 (about 54%) of staff at such organisations in that year were men, and 97,200 were women.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said inequality is “endemic” in society, adding: “Sadly our universities are no different.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the last full nationwide census in 2011 showed 87% of UK residents in general were ‘white’, and 13% were other (mainly Asian or black) or mixed.

Ms Rayner said: “Like much of our establishment, our universities are too male, pale and stale and do not represent the communities that they serve or modern Britain.

“Labour will address this inequality, giving the Office for Students distinct powers to address inequality in our universities as part of a national education service that works for the many, not the few.”

Labour said it would also require institutions to detail their efforts to improve diversity and publish their progress every year, as well as promoting dedicated and targeted initiatives like mentoring schemes to help the progress of under-represented groups.

Other research out earlier this week showed the majority of universities in England admit fewer than 5% of poor white students. According to the National Education Opportunities Network, young white people receiving free school meals are the least likely group to enter higher education, next to those of Gypsy/Roma backgrounds.