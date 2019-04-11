Took drugs at a young age and became hooked

A 23-year-old man who began taking drugs at a young age and became hooked was given a combination order last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Ashley Dowey, Merrion Drive, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of a class A drug, ecstasy, and a class B drug, cannabis, on May 12, 2016.

The court heard police stopped a car being driven by the defendant on Lake Road in Craigavon. A search was carried out and two bags of herbal cannabis and a number of tablets were found under the gear stick. There were 37 ecstasy tablets.

Dowey said he was holding them for an unknown person. He claimed he had an ongoing drugs problem and refused to name the person saying he had a drugs debt with him.

Dowey added that he allowed this person to use his car to store the drugs in return for ‘weed’.

Later when he was re-interviewed he said he had made up the story and that all the drugs were for his personal use.

The matter had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Defence barrister Connor Lunny said Dowey had dabbled in drugs at a young age and became hooked.

Mr Lunny said his client had found a full time job and was holding it down as well as attending with the addictions team so there were positive signs.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers said she would take into account the positive steps Dowey had taken and imposed a combination order of 40 hours community service and 12 months on probation.