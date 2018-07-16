Top academic’s Stormont lecture on the theme of war to be broadcast on Radio Four

A lecture about war, delivered at Stormont by a leading academic, will be broadcast on Tuesday morning across the UK.

The talk by Margaret MacMillan is one of five BBC Reith lectures, under the overall title ‘The Mark of Cain’.

The theme of the lectures is the relationship between war and humanity, why we fight and whether fighting wars is innate.

The Belfast talk, which is the fourth out of five, was recorded last month and included a wide range of questions at the end from an audience who offered different perspectives on the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The broadcast is on BBC Radio Four at 9am and will be available to listen to afterwards on the iPlayer.

A News Letter interview with Professor MacMillan, who is a historian based in Canada, will be published at a later date.