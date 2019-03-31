Top Army officer: I’d be thrilled to see my daughters fight on the front line

The commander of a battalion in the largest infantry regiment in the British Army said he would welcome his daughters serving on the front line.

Last October, the Army announced it was changing its long-held rule that only men could serve in frontline combat roles.

2 Rifles Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sam Cates

Commanding Officer of Co Antrim-based 2 Rifles Sam Cates likened the change to the Army finally allowing openly gay men and women to serve in 2000.

Speaking while leading his battalion on Exercise Askari Storm in Kenya, Lieutenant Colonel Cates said he was aware of at least one female officer who he expects to join The Rifles in the next year.

Lt Col Cates said he is excited to see women on the front line, and when asked how he would react to any of his three daughters serving, he said he would be absolutely thrilled.

“In my first 10 months in the Army, the statement was issued saying it was OK to be gay in the Army. Nothing changed, some came out, some didn’t,” he said.

“Exactly the same will happen (with women in infantry regiments). So far we have only selected 50% of the population, so why wouldn’t you open yourself up to 100%?

“I am really up for it, really excited. I hope it will be during my command tour.”

Lt Col Cates said the decision to allow women to serve on the front line was taken by commanders including those who had seen action with the Parachute Regiment, Special Forces and the Rifles. We need to be a 21st century Army. This is the right thing to do,.

“I am the father of three little girls. If they wanted to join the Rifles, I would be absolutely thrilled. I really would.”

He was speaking while leading his battalion on the training exercise Askari Storm in central Kenya designed to test their readiness to deploy to Kabul next year.

2 Rifles, who are based at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, Co Antrim, are spending seven weeks in Kenya close to the Equator, taking part in challenging exercises in extreme conditions, with temperatures of up to 40 degrees.

Lt Col Cates said the exercise was to prepare 2 Rifles for their next deployment to Kabul next year.