The top senior and junior school choirs in the BBC Radio Ulster School Choir Of The Year have been announced.

They are Ebrington Primary School and Thornhill College, both in Londonderry.

The final was broadcast from the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

Sixty-two schools took part in the competition, with six schools making it to the final - three primary and three secondary schools.

The awards were presented by guest judge Carrie Grant, a vocal coach.