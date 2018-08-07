Tourism delivery must be balanced, says Alliance MLA

Anyone giving tours to visitors to Northern Ireland must do so in a balanced way, an Alliance Party MLA has said.

South Antrim representative John Blair was reacting to the story in today’s News Letter in which American tourist Drew Liquerman claimed he was given a one-sided and distorted version of historical events during a black taxi tour around Belfast.

Drew Liquerman, chairman of Republicans Overseas Scotland

The 21-year-old student said he and his parents couldn’t believe the “anti-Protestant bigotry” in their driver’s commentary during the 90-minute tour.

“I’d be hopeful that any aspect of tourism delivery or customer service delivery to those visiting this country would be done in a balanced way that properly reflected Northern Ireland’s diverse and multi-cultural society,” Mr Blair said.

He went on to say he is “saddened greatly” that any element of the Province’s tourism should be focussed on our troubled past, rather than the “positivity emanating from Northern Ireland”.

