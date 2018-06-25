Tower blocks facing axe within five years

Almost half of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s 33 tower blocks could be “decommissioned” within five years, it has been revealed.

The housing authority has published a list of 15 high-rise blocks of flats that it hopes could be redeveloped in the short-term (1-5 years).

Cllr Jonathan Craig

The buildings earmarked for possible decommissioning in phase one of the Executive’s Tower Blocks Draft Action Plan are located in Belfast, Newtownabbey, Dunmurry, Larne and Portadown.

They are: Latharna, Larne; Woodland, Rushpark; Beechwood, Rushpark; Monkscoole, Rathcoole; Abbotscoole, Rathcoole; Ross, Mount Vernon; Oisin, New Lodge; Moveen, Finaghy; Coolmoyne, Dunmurry; Rathmoyne, Dunmurry; Breda, Belvoir; Kilbroney, Cregagh; Willowbrook, Cregagh; Clarawood, Clarawood and Magowan, Portadown.

Details of the plan to axe the high-rise flats and provide replacement housing for residents were presented to local councillors at a briefing at NIHE headquarters in Belfast.

The briefing document also details an indicative redevelopment timetable for 10 other tower blocks in the medium-term (6-10 years), and lists a further eight that will be looked at in the longer-term (10 years+).

In 2014 the Minister for Social Development requested the Housing Executive to produce a “Tower Block Strategy”.

A draft action plan in relation to tower blocks was prepared in May 2017 for consultation, but was put on hold following the Grenfell Tower blaze in London, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

In May this year the NIHE board approved the draft plan as the basis for consultation with stakeholders.

That consultation is now under way, and the Housing Executive has stressed that it hasn’t made any final decisions on the future of any of the blocks.

The Housing Executive has 1,931 flats across its 33 tower blocks - 1,650 owned by NIHE and 281 privately owned.

But according to a report by property firm Savills, many of the buildings require significant investment to extend their useful lives and achieve and maintain modern standards.

With the bill to upgrade and maintain the blocks in years to come expected to run to hundreds of millions of pounds, councillors were informed that the “cost of retention is excessive” and that there are “considerable imperatives for decommissioning the portfolio”.

They were also told that even with all possible fire safety measures, tower blocks would still be the housing stock with the greatest fire safety risk.

While NIHE admits that a decommissioning plan for the entire portfolio “is not possible or deliverable at this time”, its long-term aspiration is “to stop using all of the blocks.”

The 15 blocks earmarked for closure in the short-term are buildings where NIHE has identified an “opportunity to clear and replace with new build or (where there is potential) seek a private sector option.”

“In many of these locations there are opportunities to replace the blocks with new housing that matches need and is more financially sustainable,” councillors were informed.

The briefing report proposes no further re-lets at the 15 blocks, rents to be frozen, no further sales of flats, no investment beyond cyclical maintenance and that efforts be made to vest privately owned flats.

Tenants were due to receive letters over the past couple of days updating them on the Executive’s plans and inviting them to take part in the public consultation process.

“We would stress that this is the commencement of a full consultation process and final decisions will not be taken until this exercise has been completed, evaluated and considered and the necessary approvals from the Housing Executive Board and the relevant government departments have been secured,” the NIHE said.

Lisburn and Castlereagh DUP councillor Jonathan Craig, who represents the Dunmurry area, believes the planned decommissioning of the tower blocks is being driven by the ongoing inquiry into the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

“I think what’s really driving this is the inquiry into the Grenfell disaster and the report and recommendations that may flow from that. They (the NIHE) are worried that it might make recommendations that they’re not able to meet,” he said.

“There have been rumours that there may be recommendations regarding putting sprinkler systems into tower blocks, but the cost of that would be astronomical.”