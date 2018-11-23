Town gets set for festive season with big switch on and market

The festive season gets underway in Lurgan on Friday (November 23) at the fantastic Christmas lights switch and Twilight Market.

The merriment commences at 6pm, with a brilliant line-up of fun-filled entertainment to welcome the yuletide season to town.

Compered by well-known local comedian Sean Hegarty, the Singing Princesses will be taking to the stage to perform enchanting festive songs to get you into the spirit of the season.

The fun doesn’t stop there – don’t miss out on sparkling dance performances from the Pamela Cassells School of Performance, FADD studios, Little Starz and Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society (MADS) plus captivating carols from St Francis’ PS & St Patrick’s PS.

Britain’s Got Talent star, Ryan Tracey will be in town attempting a world record before extra-special guest Santa Claus makes an appearance, arriving at 7pm with some of his friends and family from the North Pole.

Santa will help the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty switch on the fabulously festive lights.

Following the switch on, the town will be full of Christmas cheer as over 60 fairy-lit stalls adorn the plaza at the tremendous Twilight Market, bursting full of gorgeous gifts and tasty treats.

With handcrafted Christmas decorations and gifts, paintings, vintage items, ladies winter fashion, kid’s toys, jewellery, candles, hot chocolate, artisan coffee, fudge, cheese, oysters, skincare products, floral arrangements and a wide range of hot food, mulled wine and craft beer – there’s something for everyone.

Jenny Bristow will be working her culinary magic and giving out plenty of hints and tips.

Throughout the evening there will be also be a fantastic line up of entertainment at the market with musical performances by the South Ulster Community Band, free balloon modelling, glitter tattoos and face painting, Fire poi performers, and children’s arts and crafts.

Get a selfie with the Twilight Market’s giant teddies - towering at over three metres high and look out for the LED hula hoop performer and acrobatic elves. In addition, there will be a brilliant line-up of musical entertainment on the main stage from 6-10pm - music from Owen Denver and The VIPs.

There will also be free car parking in all Council owned car parks throughout the day of the switch on and Twilight Market (Friday 23rd November). Free car parking on the day does not apply to private owned carparks within Lurgan or to on-street car parking.

Council owned carparks in Lurgan are as follows: Millennium Way; Church Walk and Castle Lane.

Council is a Fairtrade Borough and will be engaging with local Fairtrade suppliers at all of the switch on events and twilight markets to spread this message during the season of goodwill – so keep an eye out when you are thinking about those special presents for loved ones.

So wrap up warm, grab your family and friends, come along and soak up the joyous atmosphere and celebrate this festive season.

For further information on what festive events are on near you, and to download the full programme of activities, visit www.magicofchristmasabc.com