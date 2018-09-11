Town is Dun-given a reprieve in boundary changes

Under the final Boundary Commission plans to redraw Northern Ireland’s political map, published on Monday, residents of one small town in the north-west are to be spared a confusing revamp to their political status.

Under the second draft of the plans, which was released in January, Dungiven in Co Londonderry (which now sits in the East Londonderry constituency) looked set to be divided between the constituencies of Mid Ulster and West Tyrone, with the border running up the middle of Main Street.

...and the final revised proposals

What is more, anyone going mere yards to the north of the town would have been in the Causeway seat – effectively turning it into a junction for three different constituencies.

Now instead the strongly nationalist settlement (where 94.7% of residents in the 2011 Census were recorded as Catholic) will fall into the northern edge of the newly-created seat of Sperrin.

For detailed maps of the new constituencies, see here: www.boundarycommission.org.uk/maps