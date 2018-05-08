Town left numbed after teenager killed in road crash

A community has been left numbed after a teenager was killed in a fatal road traffic collision at the weekend, a local councillor has said.

Colin Archibald, who was 19, was the only occupant of the car which crashed on Feeny Road, near Dungiven in Co. Londonderry during the early hours of Sunday morning.

He hailed from the village of Drumsurn and was a student at the North West Regional College (NWRC).

In a statement, NWRC said: “We are very saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of our student Colin Archibald. Sincere condolences to Colin's family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.”

Colin was the cousin of Sinn Fein MLA, Caoimhe Archibald.

Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Sean McGlinchey, said the Dungiven community had been left numbed by the news.

“The whole community is still in shock," he said.

“On Sunday morning people woke up to beautiful weather and there was real sadness as news of this began to filter through. To see a young life lost like this is heartbreaking for everyone involved.

“I have no doubt people locally will rally around the family, but the sadness will come in the weeks and months ahead for those who have experienced the loss. Any young death like this is a tragedy,” he added.