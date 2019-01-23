Track Overseer walked thousands of miles on railway

Harry Gregg, who lived at Lower Edenvale, Roddens, Larne, was born in Jordanstown in 1932 and spent most of his working life as a Track Overseer on Northern Ireland Railways.

At his funeral service in Gardenmore Presbyterian Church in Larne, the minister, Rev Gary Glasgow, estimated that in his working life checking the section of line between Larne and Ballycarry stations, he must have walked approximately 63,000 miles.

Rev Glasgow based his equation on a five day working week over 36 years, covering the 7.5 miles between the stations each day.

Mr Gregg was working while still at primary school, and his first job was as helping a local delivery driver at Whiteabbey, to which the family had moved when he was around six years old.

Born at Graham’s Row in Jordanstown, he was the son of Henry and Maisie Gregg and was the second of their nine children. He was christened Henry after his father but was called Harry to avoid confusion within the family. He started his education at the local primary school in Jordanstown along with his older brother Jack, but then attended school at Whiteabbey with the remainder of his siblings when the family moved.

His brother Edwin Gregg went on to have a butcher’s shop in the original family home at Jordanstown. Harry started his working life at the age of 14 years, taking up a job as a delivery driver on a horse and cart, delivering groceries around Whiteabbey.

Having worked as a delivery boy for a number of years, he then got a job in Barbour’s Mill, where he was employed for 10 years. In 1961 he took up 10 with Northern Ireland Railways, remaining with NIR for 36 years until his retirement in 1997.

In 1952 Harry Gregg was at a social at the Victoria Orange Hall in Larne when he met his future wife, Martha. Two years later the couple were married in Gardenmore Presbyterian Church.

A long-time member and Past Master of RBP 88 in Larne, when the Preceptory handed in its warrant two years ago he transferred to Flower of the Valley RBP 79 at Gleno. He was also a member of the Masonic Order.

In his working life on NIR, Harry had the very responsible post of Track Overseer, which involved walking the section of line from Ballycarry to Larne on a daily basis to ensure there were no obstructions on the line.

Mr Gregg passed away peacefully at the Antrim Area Hospital and following the service at Gardenmore Presbyterian Church interment took place at Larne Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter Anne, sons Billy, Paul and Brian, and their family circles.