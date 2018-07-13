Tractor crash death: Police renew appeal for witnesses

Police investigating the death of Dromore man Philip Capper have renewed their appeal for information about the road traffic collision that claimed his life.

The 29-year-old farmer was a passenger in a tractor that crashed on the Back Road in Drumbo on Friday, July 6.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death and later released pending further inquiries.

Making a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward, Constable McNee said: “A week ago today, a man who was a passenger in a green John Deere tragically lost his life as a result of this incident. It is believed the tractor left the road shortly after 9:15 pm.

“I am asking again that anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling on the Back Road and who observed the tractor prior to the collision, contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1474 06/07/18.”

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Banbridge Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon for Mr Capper’s funeral.

The popular bandsman, who was a member of Battlehill Pipe Band, was described by friends as “an absolute gentleman” and “a much-loved character”.

He was laid to rest in Kernan Cemetery, Portadown.