Tractor death teen ‘beautiful inside and out’

A trainee car mechanic who lost his life following an incident involving a tractor was described as a “beautiful young man” at his funeral yesterday.

Neil Graham, a music-loving, church-going engineering student with plans to open his own business, died following the incident on Tuesday.

He was due to celebrate his 18th birthday in July.

The youngest of four children, the teenager had one day intended to follow his father Eddie into the Orange Order.

His mother, Joy, told the News Letter earlier this week that he was “a wonderful, caring, loving son”.

A funeral service was held for him at Garrison Parish Church yesterday.

Neil’s family’s Rector, Rev Ngozi Njoku told mourners: “It breaks my heart to lose Neil who lived out his confirmation values.

“He was a beautiful young man, both on the inside and on the outside. Neil embraced all that Christ offered,” she said.

The Bishop of Clogher, Right Rev John McDowell, led the prayers, asking mourners in a moment of stillness and silence, to hold in their minds a memory of Neil and bring that memory into the presence of God.

Neil Graham had left Portora Royal School in Enniskillen after doing his GCSEs, and had begun a course in land-based engineering in South West College in Omagh. As part of this, he was doing a work placement three days a week.

“He was doing what he loved,” said his mother. “He loved it so much – it’s such a tragic accident he’s taken from us.”