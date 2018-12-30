Tractor stolen from farmyard over Christmas

Police are appealing for information after a red Massey Ferguson 250 Tractor with a Lambourn cab (pictured) was stolen from a farm yard.

The theft happened between December 21 and December 24 on the Anna Hugh Road, Loughgall in Co Armagh.

A post on PSNI Craigavon said: "The tractor also had a yard scrapper attached at the time of the theft.

"If you have seen this tractor or you have any information surrounding it please contact police quoting the reference 648 24/12/18 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."