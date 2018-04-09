Traditional christening for Royal baby

A traditional christening beckons for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.

With father William - a future king - one day set to be Head of the Church of England, the royal baby must be welcomed into the Christian faith.

Prince George was baptised when he was three months old, while Princess Charlotte was only nine weeks.

Just like George and Charlotte, the new baby will wear a replica of the intricate frilly cream lace and satin robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

The original is too delicate to be worn and a specially made exact copy is now used for royal baptisms.

George was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Revd Justin Welby at St James's Palace's Chapel Royal in 2013.

He was on his best behaviour, blowing bubbles beforehand and being quiet and peaceful afterwards.

With a guest list of only 23 people, a number of senior royals were missing including the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Those at the private service included the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, the Middletons, plus George's godparents and their spouses and William's former nanny Jessie Webb, who had been helping to care for George.

Charlotte was christened at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham in July 2015.

She was wheeled to the service by Kate in a vintage traditional 1950s Millson pram previously used by the Queen for Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

A royal baby's godparents are usually announced on the morning of the christening.

Kate and William previously opted for friends over dignitaries.

George's seven godparents include Diana, Princess of Wales's close friend Julia Samuel, William's cousin Zara Tindall and Kate's school friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson.

Charlotte has five godparents including William's childhood friend Thomas van Straubenzee, Kate's confidante Sophie Carter, and Diana's niece the Hon Laura Fellowes.

Prince Harry missed Charlotte's christening while in Africa, but this time will be expected to attend with new wife Meghan Markle, who he marries on May 19.