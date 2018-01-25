TRAFFIC ALERT | Three-vehicle crash causing 'huge tailbacks' for motorists

A three-vehicle crash on a County Antrim Road is causing delays for motorists.

The incident occurred on the Lisnevenagh Road heading towards Ballymena.

Traffic Watch NI, operated by the Department of Infrastructure, tweeted: "#CoAntrim three vehicle RTC outside lane A26 Lisnevenagh Rd (road btw #Antrim & Ballymena) around Cromkill heading towards #Ballymena - long knock on delays in area - this is what we know so far (17:26)."

A further update on Twitter reads: "ACCIDENT - A26 Lisnevenagh Road - Ballymena abound outside The Ramble - huge tailbacks up to Dunsilly Roundabout - AVOID IF POSS."

There are no further details at this time.