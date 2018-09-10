Traffic and travel: £110,000 road improvement scheme to start in days

A £110,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Millfield, Belfast is due to commence on September 18, 2018.

According to a statement from the Department for Infrastructure, the scheme will resurface the city bound lanes from Carrick Hill to Francis Street and is expected to be completed by 28 September.

"To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors during the resurfacing works, it will be necessary to operate road closures during off peak hours," according to the department.

"There will be no through traffic on North Street, between Royal Avenue and Peters Hill in both directions; and no through traffic on Carrick Hill coming from Donegall Street to Peters Hill.

"The timing of closures will be: Tuesday 18 to Thursday 20 September from 8.00pm to 6.00am and Monday 24 to Friday 28 September 2018 from 8.00pm to 6.00am.

"On Thursday 20 and Thursday 27 September road closures will start from 10.00pm to facilitate late night shopping.

"Diversionary routes will be signed and access for residents will be maintained in the area for the duration of the works.

"Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise the inconvenience to businesses and the general public, motorists should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey. The public is asked to comply with the temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through or in the vicinity of the works.

"The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions."