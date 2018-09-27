Traffic and travel: Belfast motorists expect delays with £100,000 resurfacing scheme

A £100,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on a section of the Ravenhill Road, Belfast is to start today.

According to Department for Infrastructure, the scheme on the Ravenhill Road, from its junction with North Parade to the junction with Ravensdene Park, "will greatly improve the surface quality of the carriageway at this location".

A statement adds: "The resurfacing scheme will be carried out in three phases over two weeks as follows:

Phase 1 – two nights overnight road closure from 8pm to 6am on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 September 2018.

Phase 2 – five days off peak lane closures from Monday 1 October until Friday 5 October 2018 between 9.30am and 4pm daily.

Phase 3 - four nights overnight road closure from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday 9 October until Friday 12 October 2018."

The statement says that when a road closure is necessary, signed diversionary routes will be operational during these times as follows: Citybound – via Ormeau Road, Ormeau Embankment, Ravenhill Road; Countrybound – via Ravenhill Road, Ormeau Embankment, Ormeau Road, Ravenhill Road Roundabout, Ravenhill Road.

"The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions," ir adds. "In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and follow the signed diversionary routes

"Whilst the Department for Infrastructure has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements to minimise the impact on the travelling public, motorists should expect some delay and allow additional time when planning their journey."