An east Belfast road has been closed due to an unsafe building.

In Ballyhackamore, the Upper #Newtownards Rd is CLOSED country bound until Wed 29 Aug due to an unsafe building close to the junction of the Sandown Road.

According to a post on TrafficwatchNI, "a localised diversion in place in the country bound direction in the vicinity of Sandown Rd / Earlswood Rd".