Traffic and Travel: Broken down vehicle causing delays for motorists

A broken down vehicle on the A2 Belfast Road just before Seapark Road is currently causing delays for motorists heading towards Bangor.

More information on the Co Down traffic chaos later.

See Trafficnews NI

Meanwhile, in general traffic news: In Greater Belfast, the following main routes are busy:

*Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street

*M3 Lagan Bridge towards Sydenham Bypass

*Sydenham Bypass from M3 Lagan Bridge towards Dee Street

*Stockmans Lane in both directions

*Boucher Road in both directions

(Upper Newtownards Road out of town through the Ballyregan Road junction