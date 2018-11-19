Traffic and travel: burning vehicle causing major traffic disruption Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are advising of possible delays on the A1 Dublin North Bound lane near the junction of the Drumsalliagh Road, which is closed due to a vehicle fire. Diversions are in place. Heavy traffic Garda has no religious breakdown statistics ‘despite Dublin lectures to NI’ Carrickfergus Enterprise invests £20k in new digital tourism map