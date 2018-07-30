Traffic and travel: busy city centre route to close for 10 days

Motorists are asked to be aware that a £180,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on a busy city centre route is to start on August 1.

According to a statement on the Department for Infrastructure website, "the scheme on the Stranmillis Road, from its junction with Malone Road to the junction with Richmond Park, will greatly improve the surface quality of the carriageway".

It states that work will be carried out over ten consecutive days and will involve a road closure between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm each day with signed diversionary routes in operation during these times.

The statement adds: "In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and follow the signed diversionary routes when required. (Citybound – Malone Road, University Road, University Street, Ormeau Road, Annadale Embankment, Governors Bridge, Stranmillis Embankment and Stranmillis Road Roundabout; Countrybound – Stranmillis Road Roundabout, Stranmillis Embankment, Ormeau Road, A55 Newtownbreda Road, A55 Belvoir Road, A55 Milltown Road and Malone Road).

"Whilst the Department for Infrastructure has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements over the summer months when traffic flows are generally expected to be much lower, motorists should expect some delay and allow additional time when planning their journey," it adds.

"The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions."