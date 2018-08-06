Traffic and travel: delays expected with £160,000 road improvement for city centre

Motorists are set to expect delays as a £160,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme is due to start on August 13.

According to a statement from the Department for Infrastructure, resurfacing on Donegall Road will take place between the junction with the Falls Road and the roundabout at Park Centre Shopping Centre.

"To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors while improvements are carried out, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm. The road will remain open at weekends and all work is expected to be completed by Wednesday 22 August," adds the statement.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signed and access for residents will be maintained in the area during the duration of the works.

"Whilst the Department has carefully planned these works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, motorists should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journeys."

It adds: "The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.trafficwatchni.com/"