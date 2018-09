Motorists this morning should expect their early commute to be delayed after a series of collisions.

According to TrafficwatchNI "a collision on Mallusk Road earlier this morning is still causing some delays in and around the filling station between Mallusk Way and McKinney Road".

Meanwhile, in Belfast, motorists are asked to expect delays after reports of a "broken vehicle on the Albertbridge Road heading into town near the junction with Short Strand".