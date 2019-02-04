Traffic and travel: Drivers should expect delays after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Drivers are being asked to expect delays in the Glengormley area after a collision. According to TrafficwatchNI there has been an "accident on Hightown Road Glengormley before the bridge." It adds that an "Ambulance is on site". We accept there has got to be a backstop, says Labour's Starmer FBI spy’s emails ‘warned Omagh was target for bombers’