Traffic and travel: ice warning across NI roads

Trafficwatch NI has warned that there is a risk of ice and frost across Northern Ireland roads today.

It warned that temperatures were due to fall below freezing overnight and that a Met Office Yellow Warning of ice for Northern Ireland is in place until 11am today.

There was salting of roads on the scheduled network overnight. There have been some showers in the east of the province meaning that there is a chance of salt wash off. Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling.

It also retweeted advice on driving carefully in ice:

“Drive extremely carefully. Avoid sudden distractions, drive at low speed in as high a gear as possible and accelerate and brake very gently, always slowing down progressively before a bend.”