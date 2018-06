There will be traffic chaos for motorists in Belfast with overnight lane closures.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said the "overnight lane closures on Oxford St (separate location to the NIW sewer works), East Bridge St and Cromac St" from tonight (Tuesday) to Saturday will remain "in place nightly from 19:30 until 06:00".

The post adds the lane closure is for "carriageway resurfacing" and motorists must "expect delays".