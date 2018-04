Motorists are warned to of long delays on the M22 rom J2 Ballygrooby (#Randalstown) heading towards A6 Moneynick Rd / Toome & North West.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says: "CoAntrim - delays M22 from J2 Ballygrooby (#Randalstown) heading towards A6 Moneynick Rd / Toome & North West - long term lane restrictions and roadworks in this area (17:22)"