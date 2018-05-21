TRAFFIC and TRAVEL: 'Member of public struck by train' Translink reveal

Translink have released a statement after news of the train line being closed between Moira and Portadown.

A Translink spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the 6.30am train from Portadown to Belfast, struck a member of the public at Bells Row in Lurgan.

"The line was closed and emergency services called to the scene.

"Due to the timing of this incident, securing bus substitution services has been challenging causing disruption to some customers’ morning commute. Valid rail tickets were accepted on scheduled bus services."

The spokesperson added that staff worked to restore rail services as quickly as possible between Belfast and Moira and are establishing bus substitution services between Moira and Portadown.

“Cross border passengers are being bussed between Belfast and Newry for onward rail connections," he added.

“We appreciate this incident is causing disruption for our customers and would apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“We are currently working with the PSNI to investigate this incident”.

