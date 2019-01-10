Traffic and travel: Motorists advised of traffic disruption ahead of Ulster Vs Racing 92 match

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption on Saturday 12th January in the Cregagh Road/ Ladas Drive/Mt Merrion Avenue /Onslow Parades areas between 1pm-3pm and 5pm-6pm due to a Ulster Rugby match at the Kingspan Stadium.

A PSni spokesman said officers will be placing cones near Kingspan in relation to public and event safety and to facilitate emergency vehicle access to the ground and local communities.

Traffic queue

Motorists are advised to comply with these restrictions.

Access to Onslow Parade and Ravenhill Park will be limited to residents, public transport and taxis dropping off fans at the stadium. Those attending the match are being asked to use ‘park and ride’ facilities provided by Ulster Rugby.

Anyone parking in the vicinity of the stadium should ensure drive ways and other access routes are kept clear. Please follow directions of local police.