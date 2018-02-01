TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL: Motorists urged to take care as ice warning in place

A Met Office yellow warning of ice remains in place in Northern Ireland until 10am today.

Road temperatures overnight have fallen close to or below freezing in most areas.

Salting of the scheduled road network was completed yesterday evening but rain has caused wash-off on some roads, the Department for Infrastructure has said.

Repeat salting of those roads likely to be affected was carried out this morning.

Further rain and sleet showers are possible this morning and engineers are continuing to monitor the situation.

Drivers arebeing urged to take care, particularly when travelling on untreated roads.