Traffic and travel: Motorists warned of planned road closure

Motorists arr asked to be aware that there will be a full closure of the A6 in both directions between the Castledawson Roundabout and Hillhead Road from 10pm on Fri 30 November to 6am on Mon 3 December.

According to the post by the Department for Infrastructure "diversions will be signposted.

A traffic queue

A traffic queue