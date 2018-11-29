Traffic and travel: Motorists warned of planned road closure
Motorists arr asked to be aware that there will be a full closure of the A6 in both directions between the Castledawson Roundabout and Hillhead Road from 10pm on Fri 30 November to 6am on Mon 3 December.
According to the post by the Department for Infrastructure "diversions will be signposted.