Drivers are being asked to watch out for pedestrians being blown into their path by Storm Gareth.

A Tweet on @roadtozero advises: "#StormGareth DRIVERS - watch out for pedestrians as they negotiate the traffic & conditions."

They add: "If you're walking, umbrellas & hats/scarves may impair your vision/hearing.

"Never cross if you cant see properly. A gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle."