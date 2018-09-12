Traffic and travel: motorway to close to recover overturned lorry

Motorists are advised of delays on the M2 and a lane closure owing to an overturned lorry.

A post on TrafficwatchNI advises motorists "to leave M2 North J4 Sandyknowes - use A6 Antrim Rd - to Templepatrick / Dunadry - Belfast Rd - Ballycraigy Rd - Greystone Rd - rejoin M2 at J6 past incident".

Earlier the incident is referred to as an "ONGOING INCIDENT" after a collision on the M2 northbound just before J6 Rathbeg.

TrafficwatchNI advised that an "overturned lorry" was involved and the "inner lane currently closed".

They also advise that the area is passable with care.