Traffic and travel: multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on motorway

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash have been reported on the M1.

A tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: "Belfast - multi vehicle RTC M1 leaving Belfast btw J1 Broadway & J2 Stockmans Lane - M/W Lanes 2 & 3 obstructed - incident is passable in lane 1 - knock on delays back to Westlink Divis Street (14:27) @PSNITraffic now attending".

A short time later another post said: "RTC M1 queuing traffic back to Westlink / York St (14:35) - incident remains passable".

And lastly a post read: "M1 RTC J1 - J2 vehicles involved & emergency service vehicles moved to H/S - all traffic lanes open again (14:42)".