Traffic and travel: Police warn of 'treacherous roads' for morning motorists

Slippery road conditions are being reported by PSNI around NI after temperatures fell below freezing last night.

TrafficwatchNI last night reported: "Temps forecast to fall below freezing. Risk ice on roads. Salting of roads scheduled network considered at risk underway this evening.

"Engineers will review overnight if further action is required. Road users are advised exercise caution when travelling particularly on untreated roads".

Earlier PSNI Road Policing said: "Reports of a car skidding off the road at Drumreagh Road, Ballygowan.

"Driver safe and well but just shows the back roads are treacherous this morning so take care."