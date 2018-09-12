Traffic and travel: resurfacing scheme for A26 to start in days

A £319,000 resurfacing scheme for A26 Seven Towers Roundabout, Ballymena is to start in days.

According to a statement from the Department for Infrastructure, the scheme will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the Seven Towers Roundabout and the approach roads.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday 12 October 2018.

"To facilitate the work, lane closures will operate daily from 9.30am to 4:30pm from Monday 17 September until Monday 1 October," says the statement.

"The roundabout will be fully closed each night from 7.00pm to 6.00am from Monday 1 October until Friday 5 October.

The following diversionary routes will be clearly signposted during these road closures:

Northbound traffic: Cromkill Road - Ballee Road West - Antrim Road - Bridge Street - North Road - Linenhall Street - Larne Road Link - Larne Road Roundabout.

Southbound traffic: Larne Road Roundabout - Liminary Road - Station Road - Greenfield Road - Woodgreen Road.

In addition, the Antrim Road will be closed continuously from 9.30am on Tuesday 2 October to 4.30pm on Friday 5 October.

Diversionary routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area."