Traffic and travel: resurfacing scheme to cause traffic diversions

A £225,000 road resurfacing scheme on the North Road, Carrickfergus will start on August 13.

According to a statement from the Department for Infrastructure, the scheme, "which is approximately 1 kilometre in length, stretches from the Middle Road/Marshallstown Road to Prince Andrew Way".

"It will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2018."

The statement adds: "During the works temporary traffic lights will be in operation on weekdays from 9:15am onwards.

Full road closures will then be in place as follows:

• 6:00am Saturday 18 August until 06:00am Monday 20 August

• 6:00am Saturday 25 August until 06:00am Monday 27 August.

Traffic will be diverted (northbound) via Davys Street - Minorca Place – Ellis Street - Woodburn Road - Prospect Road – Middle Road and (southbound) via Marshallstown Road - Beltoy Road - Larne Road – Green Street – Marine Highway. Diversionary routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. Drivers should, however, expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of, the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions."