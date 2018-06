An East Belfast route is set to be closed for five consecutive nights.

The A20 Upper Newtownards Road will be CLOSED Tues 19 - Sat 23 June - from 8.30 pm to 6am.

According to a post on TrafficwatchNI the route will be closed "overnight Only" when the " Knock Rd / Upper N`ards Jct" is being resurfaced.

The post adds that the junction will be "closed on all approaches".

It adds that "unfortunately a lengthy diversion will be in place depending where you`re approaching from!"